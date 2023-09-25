Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways – All Yellow Herb Locations

If you want to become the best Ada Wong you can be in the Separate Ways DLC for Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll need to find every Yellow Herb you can get your hands on. These valuable (and rare) healing items don’t really heal at all — instead, they increase your maximum health. Combine with a Green Herb, and your starting health pool will increase slightly. The remake also includes another rare way to upgrade your health. If you’re looking very carefully, you can find Rhinoceros Beetles. These incredibly hard-to-find treasures aren’t marked on your map and they’re even tricky to find while exploring. They’re like hidden treasures that aren’t marked on any Treasure Maps. You can sell them or consume them to further increase your maximum health. We’ll explain where to find all these items in the latest DLC below.

All Yellow Herbs & Unique Healing Items

There are three types of unique healing items we’ll list below. There are Yellow Herbs, which increase maximum health when combined with Green Herbs, Gold Eggs which sell for a high price or fully heal, and finally secret Rhinoceros Beetles. Rhinoceros Beetles are extremely rare hidden collectibles that are as valuable as treasures. When used for healing, they increase your maximum health. They are not marked on your map. Finding them is challenging, so we’ll add more locations as they’re discovered.

Chapter 2

Yellow Herb : At the south exit to the starting canyon of Chapter 2, you’ll reach a small house guarded by a crossbow sniper on the roof. You’ll find this Yellow Herb outside on a stack of palettes.

Yellow Herb: Church – After reaching the church, Ada will ring the bell and draw away the cultists. You'll then get a mission to retrieve Luis in the forest. Before leaving, check the sarcophagus to the right of the church gate for this yellow herb.

Chapter 3

Yellow Herb : Abandoned Factory – In the basement cell of the factory. Through the door, you’ll find this before entering the main room where Leon and Luis were being held in the main game.

Gold Chicken Egg: Village Square – Returning to the village at night, enter the north-center house. The unmarked egg is on the bed.

Chapter 4

Yellow Herb: Castle Battlements – Found at the entrance of the Castle Battlements. Before ziplining up to the top of the first tower, you’ll find this Yellow Herb on the right side.

Chapter 5

Yellow Herb: Gregorio’s Waterway – Progressing deeper, you’ll pass a locked gate and encounter a handful of cultists. Defeat them and collect this Yellow Herb in the corner of the waterway.

Chapter 6

Yellow Herb: Amber Storeroom – Leaving the Amber Storeroom through the double doors, you’ll come face-to-face with a Yellow Herb. You can’t miss it.

Chapter 7

Rhinoceros Beetle: After collecting the Rocket Launcher (Special) you’ll need to deliver it to Leon. After riding the elevator up, look along the right rocky wall. There’s an easy-to-miss beetle here. Like Yellow Herbs, using this beetle will increase your maximum health.

