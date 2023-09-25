Star Wars Jedi Survivor Actors Confirm Third Game Is In Development!

Given how big 2023 has been for gaming on numerous levels, it can be easy to forget that certain titles have been out for several months and were really incredible when they arrived. One such title was Star Wars Jedi Survivor. The sequel to Respawn Entertainment’s epic first entry into the galaxy far, far away, was highly anticipated by fans, and many were curious how the development team would handle the continued journey of Kal Kestis. Thankfully, outside of some optimization issues, the game was great, and many consider it one of the many contenders for Game of the Year. But now the question is, what’s next?

The answer was given at Ocala Comic-Con. As revealed by VGC and others who posted the panel online, Cal Kestis himself, Cameron Monaghan, confirmed that he and Respawn were working on a third title in the series:

“We’re working on a third and we’re in the process of doing that right now. That’s a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things and said and done we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool.”

While we haven’t gotten definitive numbers on how well the game did, it was the best-selling game in April, and Respawn Entertainment seemed very excited about how well it sold. They even noted very early on that they wanted to make a third entry, and now it seems like they’ve gotten the green light to do so. EA themselves noted that there were many things to expect from Respawn, and they clearly wanted to keep things within a certain galaxy.

As for what’s to come next for Cal Kestis, that’s a mystery. We’re about to dive into Star Wars Jedi Survivor spoilers. You’ve been warned!

The game focused on Cal and his returning crew, along with new allies, trying to search for a planet that could be used to house refugees from the Empire and ensure the Emperor’s forces never reached them. Sure enough, they found the planet, but not without great cost. One of their allies betrayed them, and Darth Vader killed Cere. Cal was able to get revenge and secure the planet for his purposes, but things are now very much up in the air.

After all, we don’t see or hear of Cal Kestis in the other properties. Or at least not at the moment. So whatever the third game is, it’ll likely have to explain why Cal hasn’t been in contact with others rebelling like him.