EA Breaks Down Player Choices Via Star Wars Jedi Survivor Stats

It’s been well over a month since the launch of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and fans of the title have enjoyed it very much. Yes, even despite the technical and visual glitches that were present at the launch. The core gameplay, as was the new story featuring Cal Kestis and his crew, was enticing. But one thing Respawn Entertainment did in the sequel was give players plenty of options on how to not only wield Cal in battle but have him look. Almost everything was customizable or able to be swapped out for better options that fit your playstyle.

But now that we’ve had the game for a while, what were the most popular options for these choices? How well have players faired against certain enemies? How well did they do on certain side missions and mini-games? Well, to answer that, EA dropped a thread on Twitter where they broke down the stats of every major category they felt fans needed to know.

For example, the chart below highlights how the most popular lightsaber stance was the standard single-blade lightsaber, while the crossguard version was the least popular. That’s surprising, given how many people like Kylo Ren.

As for cosmetics, the “Crew Cut, Short Beard” combo was apparently the most popular look players gave Cal. We’re not sure why but to each their own.

Exploring the galaxy with Cal and BD has never been more exciting!



Those weren’t the only stats they dropped. Going further into the thread, you’ll learn even more cool details. For example, the most popular lightsaber color was white, likely surprising many of you. Most gamers preferred to play in the standard “Jedi Knight” mode, with only 4% of players daring to try the hardest difficulty of “Jedi Grand Master.”

Regarding the enemies you fought, the monstrous Rancors killed players over 9 million times! Meanwhile, Rick, The Door Technician, was allowed to kill players about 500 times. That’s some dedication right there.

Overall, almost 2.9 billion enemies were killed in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and over 3 million bounties were collected by players. In addition, many of you enjoyed the gardens, as over 15 million seeds were planted there.

Finally, according to EA, 100% of players loved Turgle. We think that’s a stretch.

Regardless of the stats, what’s clear here is that many people loved playing the game and seeing how their own choices and playstyle would change as they played.

Many hope we get another title in this line, and we wouldn’t be shocked at that.