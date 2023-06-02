AEW Fight Forever Holds Special VIP Event

After being incredibly quiet about AEW Fight Forever due to behind-the-scenes drama with the ESRB, All Elite Wrestling has opened the floodgates with information over the last week. It wasn’t just about the release date, either. Instead, they gave new information about the roster, the pre-order bonuses and DLC, the special modes you can do in the game, and more. Plus, they weren’t just holding the game back for people to find out about later this month. Instead, they recently held a special content creator event during their Double or Nothing PPV so that they could get their hands on it and see what it was like.

Hosted by RJ City, who does many things for AEW, including being a very “unique” host for the show “Hey! (EW)”, he talked with the AEW superstars to see their thoughts on the game. One thing that many of them noted was simply how fun it was to play the title. Britt Baker, D.M.D. noted that she’s not the biggest gamer in the world, unlike her partner Adam Cole, yet she felt she could easily pick up the game and enjoy it.

Others noted how they loved how accurate they looked or how they could use their signature moves like they would in the wrestling ring. Oh, and if you’re curious, the wrestlers weren’t all winners when they tried the title out. For example, Ruby Soho noted that despite playing herself in one round, she lost and thus didn’t start her “wrestling career” off on the right foot.

You can see all the fun and hilarity below.

Since the onset, AEW Fight Forever has been stated to be more about having fun in a wrestling title than having a “fully accurate simulator,” and this VIP event highlighted how much fun it seems to be to play. But to add to that, another piece of information that came out yesterday was that there would be a “Skateboard Mode” in the title, and fans can’t get enough of it. Here’s a clip that was released that highlights the mode:

AEW: Fight Forever: Kris Statlander: Pro Skater is going to be the best game pic.twitter.com/1C91qbu8d3 — xIAMHOLLYWOODx (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) June 1, 2023

When you add this to the mini-games you can play, the various matches you can do, the story mode, which will accurately represent a wrestling storyline and more, you can see why many AEW fans are excited about the title.

Plus, now that we’re in June, we won’t have to wait too long for the game to release, as the title drops on June 29th.