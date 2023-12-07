Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Gunfight Mode Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 has finally arrived. While the new Warzone Urzikstan map is arguably the biggest and most anticipated part of the update, multiplayer has also received plenty of content. There are fresh weapons, a battle pass packed with goodies, and a returning game mode that you may recognize. Gunfight is back and whether you’re new to the mode or you’ve played it before, find out all the details about how it works in Modern Warfare 3.

Gunfight first made its debut back in Modern Warfare 2019. Ever since, it has become a hit among fans and appeared in numerous Call of Duty titles.

What is Gunfight in Modern Warfare 3?

Gunfight puts two teams of two against one another to battle it out in round-based matches. Both duos are assigned the same randomized loadouts which changes every two rounds.

Each round lasts 40 seconds and teams must eliminate the other side. Even though that is the main objective, there are multiple victory conditions. If time runs out and both teams are still alive, an Overtime Flag will spawn on the map for 10 seconds. The first team to successfully capture the flag or eliminate the enemy team during the extra time takes the round. If neither team wins during Overtime, the pair with the most health wins. The first team to reach 6 rounds will win the game.

With the launch of Modern Warfare 3 Season 1, there are five Gunfight maps in the rotation. The Training Facility is a fresh Gunfight map, while Shipment, Alley, Blacksite, and Exhibit have carried forward from Modern Warfare 2. Who knows, more maps could make their way into the Gunfight rotation in future seasons.

Now you’ve got all the details on how to play Gunfight, you’re ready to take on whatever opponent you’re faced with in your first match.