MW3 and Warzone: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 1

With the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1, a weapon balancing patch has gone live across multiplayer and battle royale modes.

During the time that players have had to wait for the new era of Warzone, there has been opportunities to level up weapons in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer to prepare to drop into Urzikstan.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone – Every New Perk in Season 1 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How Does the New Gear System Work? | All Perks Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Tac Stance Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Aftermarket Parts Explained |

All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 and Warzone

Decreased hipfire spread penalty incurred while firing/moving for all Submachine Guns.

Assault Rifles

MTZ-556 Increased maximum hipfire spread while standing by 10%. Increased maximum hipfire spread while crouched by 6%. Increased hipfire spread penalty incurred while firing by 10%. Increased hipfire spread penalty incurred while moving by 4%. MTZ Natter Heavy Short (Barrel) Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 5%. Bruen Thunder V9 (Stock) Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 6%.



Battle Rifles

BAS-B Increased damage multipliers in semi-auto fire type to intended values. Lower-Torso: 1x to 1.2x Arm & Hand: 1x to 1.35x

Sidewinder Decreased aim down sights time from 280ms to 265ms (-5%). Tempus Predator Precision (Barrel) Increased gun kick control benefit by 5%. Huntsman Series-R Integrated Suppressor (Barrel) Increased gun kick control benefit by 7%. RB Borealis Grip (Rear Grip) Increased gun kick control benefit by 5%.



Submachine Guns

Striker Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 100ms (-9%). Decreased aim down sights time from 230ms to 215ms (-7%). Striker Stubby (Barrel) Added 9% aim down sights time benefit.

WSP Swarm Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 88ms (-20%). Decreased aim down sights time from 190ms to 175ms (-8%).

Striker 9 Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 100ms (-9%). Decreased aim down sights time from 225ms to 205ms (-9%). Striker Stubby (Barrel) Added 9% aim down sights time benefit.



Shotguns

Lockwood 680 Tac-Stance will no longer reduce damage pellet count.



Marksman Rifles

MCW 6.8 Equipping the Full-Auto Conversion Kit and 60rnd Drum Magazine will no longer result in a broken aim down sights animation.



Melee

Riot Shield Increased melee damage from 50 to 75 (+50%). Added a 10% movement speed penalty while stowed.



Attachments

S-37C DL Breacher Device (Muzzle) Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 14%. Resolved an issue that prevented one-hit melee kills in round-based Modes.

Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip (Underbarrel) Decreased hipfire spread benefit by 8%.

Hollowpoint (Ammunition) Decreased inflicted sprint penalty time from 800ms to 200ms (-75%).



Modern Warfare II (Carry-Forward)

Increased reserve ammunition for all Weapons to MWIII standards.

Decreased hipfire spread benefit of Underbarrel vertical grips by 5-12%.

Decreased hipfire spread benefit of applicable Lasers by 2-5%.

Assault Rifles

M4 Increased maximum damage from 28 to 35 (+25%). Decreased head and neck damage multipliers from 1.37x 1.1x (-20%).



Battle Rifles

TAQ-V Increased lower-torso, leg, and foot damage multipliers from 0.8x to 1.1x (+38%).



Submachine Guns

Vaznev-9K Increased near-medium damage from 29 to 30 (+3%).

ISO 45 Increased maximum damage from 30 to 33 (+10%).



Shotguns

KV Broadside Increased far-medium damage range from 9m to 10m (+8%). Decreased aim down sights spread slightly.



Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG Decreased aim down sights time from 470ms to 390ms (-17%). Decreased sprint to fire time from 375ms to 320ms (-15%). Decreased tactical sprint to fire time from 496ms to 416ms (-16%).

556 Icarus Increased maximum damage from 28 to 34 (+21%). Decreased head damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.1x (-21%).



Marksman Rifles

SP-R 208 Increased maximum damage range from 15m to 20m (+28%). Decreased aim down sights time from 370ms to 340ms (-8%).



Handguns

Basilisk Increased maximum damage range from 5m to 7m (+35%). Increased near-medium damage range from 6m to 15m (+140%). Increased far-medium damage range from 17m to 23m (+32%).



That concludes the latest round of weapon buffs and nerfs in MW3 and Warzone Season 1.