Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Fly Buy Public Event?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 has finally launched on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. The Warzone community has patiently waited for the highly anticipated update to drop the brand new Urzikstan map. First revealed at Call of Duty NEXT, this fresh Warzone experience features new points of interest to explore, movement changes, and innovative public events. Speaking of public events, Warzone Season 1 has introduced fans to the Fly Buy which can make or break your match.

Throughout Warzone history, we’ve experienced a plethora of public events, with some being more popular than others. Jailbreak was once of the rarer public events and it brought all dead operators back into the game, even if they were defeated in the gulag. Additionally, in the past we have seen Supply Choppers fly in, Fire Sales slashing prices at Buy Stations, and so much more.

What is Fly Buy in Warzone?

When a Fly Buy event begins, you’ll see a notification on your screen. Then, drones will fly into Urzikstan and drop extra Buy Station onto the battlefield. Public events such as Fly Buy are completely random, so there’s no telling when they’ll go live. Similarly, where the drones drop the Buy Stations is random, but you’ll be able to see them by opening your tactical map.

If you’re lucky enough, a drone could be hovering in your area. This could prove to be a game changer for your squad, especially if you’ve made it to the late game and you’re running low on armor plates, don’t have a gas mask, or need to buy back a squad mate as an extra reinforcement to get the job done.

Now you know what the Fly Buy public event is in Warzone, keep an eye on the skies in your future matches!