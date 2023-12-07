MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the RAM-7 Assault Rifle

The RAM-7 is back and better than ever.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 has finally launched on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The Warzone community has patiently waited for the highly anticipated update to drop the brand new Urzikstan map. First revealed at Call of Duty NEXT, this fresh Warzone experience features an array of points of interest to explore, movement changes, and a new battle pass. Within the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 battle pass are new weapons including the RAM-7. That’s right, the RAM-7 from Modern Warfare 2019 is back and here is how you can unlock it.

According to Activision, the RAM-7 is a reliable gun: “When you need power and mobility, the RAM-7 is a sure bet. The weapon deals solid damage at close and medium range and in controlled bursts can compete from afar. Its lightweight frame results in a quick reload and fast handling so you can stay on the offensive.”

How to unlock the RAM-7 in MW3 and Warzone

To unlock the RAM-7, you must complete Sector A7 of the Season 1 battle pass. First, you have to unlock all the rewards in Sector A7 before you can unlock the weapon as the final reward. Since Sector A7 is a free tier, you’ll be able to get your hands on the weapon at no extra charge. The fastest way to add the RAM-7 to your arsenal is to first unlock Sectors A1, A3, A6, and finally, A7.

If you want to begin using the RAM-7 straight away, you can always purchase it from the in-game store. The Painted Alebrije bundle contains the Razor Wing RAM-7 blueprint which comes equipped with five attachments: the ELR Backfire Compensator muzzle, Bruen Bastion Angled Grip underbarrel, Corio LAZ-44 V3 laser, AIM OP-V4 optic, and 60 Round Drum magazine.

The bundle is priced at 2,400 Call of Duty points and also contains the Alebrije operator, Unnatural Protector sniper rifle, Bright Buds calling card, Wild Wolf sticker, Mythical Guide loading screen, and Happy Axolotl emblem.

Alternatively, if you don’t obtain the RAM-7 through the MW3 and Warzone battle pass, you can unlock it via an in-game challenge once Season 1 concludes.