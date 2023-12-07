Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Fix “Data is Corrupt” Error

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 has finally launched on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The Warzone community has patiently waited for the highly anticipated update to drop the brand new Urzikstan map. First revealed at Call of Duty NEXT, this fresh Warzone experience features new points of interest to explore, movement changes, and innovative public events. Although the debut of Season 1 has mostly been smooth sailing, errors are still lurking in the shadows. One Warzone error that players are being hit with is a message that states “your data is corrupt,” but there is a way to make it past this issue and keep your account in tact.

When loading up Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone after installing the Season 1 update, you may be met with an error message that appears unsettling. It claims that your data is corrupt and if you go ahead, your ranks and unlocks will be reset. If you choose “no,” you won’t be able to access the game, but selecting “yes” appears as if it will put your progress at risk.

Your Warzone data isn’t really corrupt

The official Call of Duty Updates account on X has reassured players that it is nothing more than an error message.

The post reads:

“Players logging into Season 1 may see an incorrect error message stating their data is corrupt. Rest assured that your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost, although Loadouts, customization, and certain settings may be reset.”

Therefore, if you click “yes” you should be able to bypass the message without any issues. Remember, your loadouts and settings may reset, so make sure to double check those before heading into your first match of Season 1.

Understandably, you may not want to press “yes” in case your progress does reset. If you can wait a little longer to hop into Season 1, you can always sit tight until the error message is patched to be certain that your account won’t be hindered in any way.