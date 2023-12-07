Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Earn Season 1 Twitch Drops

To celebrate the highly anticipated launch of Warzone Season 1 and the brand new Urzikstan map, you can earn in-game rewards via Twitch drops.

Call of Duty is just one of many games that run campaigns in collaboration with Twitch. The latest round of Warzone drops include weapon charms, calling cards, and more.

How to link your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts

Before you can begin earning, you must link your Activision and Twitch accounts.

Go to the Call of Duty website and log in

Click on “profile” in the top right corner of your screen

Select “account linking”

Scroll down until you see Twitch and hit “link account”

Log in to your Twitch account

Click on “Authorize” to complete the account linking

All available Warzone Twitch drops

Once you’ve linked your account, begin watching eligible streamers to receive your rewards. When you enter a stream, you’ll see a pop-up informing you that drops are enabled on that channel. You’ll receive a notification for each drop reward you earn and you must claim them from your Twitch inventory.

There are nine rewards up for grabs to customize your profile and here’s how to get your hands on them:

Watch for 30 minutes and claim the reward “In the Zone”

Watch for 1 hour and claim the reward “WTF”

Watch for 1 hour 30 minutes and claim the reward “Save the Controller!”

Watch for 2 hours and claim the reward “Powerful Player”

Watch for 2 hours 30 minutes and claim the reward “Game Lover”

Watch for 3 hours and claim the reward “Feelin’ Knifey”

Watch for 3 hours 30 minutes and claim the reward “Perfect Life”

Watch for 4 hours and claim the reward “Mean Mug”

Watch for 4 hours 30 minutes and claim the reward “Enhanced Vision”

The Call of Duty: Warzone Twitch drops expire on January, 2, 2024, so you’ve got plenty of time to tune in and pick up some goodies along the way.