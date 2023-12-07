Gameranx

The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Circular Oasis – Part 2

by

We'll continue to rotate our way out of trouble as we make our way through the second part of the Circular Oasis in The Talos Principle 2.

You may notice that we’re using a bit of circular logic as we make our way through Part 2 of the Circular Oasis in The Talos Principle 2.

How to Solve the Circular Oasis Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

Control

Take the connector and link it to the blue lock and blue laser before placing it on the ground switch.

Head through to the next area. Take the second connector and link it between the red laser and the red lock. When the barrier drops, take the other connector and link it between the red laser and both red locks.

This will give you access to a driller. Place it on the switch nearest to your goal and point it back at the drillable wall.

Take your other connector and place it in the starting area. Link it to the red laser and red lock before placing it on the switch (see below).

Take your free connector and link it to the blue laser and both blue locks.

With the final barrier down, you can complete the puzzle.

Bridging the Gap

Head up the ramp and link the connector between the red laser and the red lock. When the platform arrives, grab the connector and ride it back across.

Use it to link the red laser with the second red lock and retrieve your second connector.

Place the connectors on the left and ride side of the platform before linking BOTH to the red laser and the red lock that moves the platform. Both should connect in tandem, taking you back to the starting area. Place them on the ground switches to complete the puzzle.

Displacement

Grab the inverter and link it between the red laser and the blue lock before stepping on the switch.

Grab the inverter from the moving platform and ride it to the other side. Link it between the other lock and laser to gain an absorber.

Use the absorber to absorb the color red then climb the ladder to exit the area.

Step on the switch so that the platform resets to the starting area.

Remove both the inverter and the absorber. Place the absorber on the ground switch, link it to the inverter, and link the inverter to the final blue lock to wrap things up.

