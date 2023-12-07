Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How to Unlock the Swarm and EMP and Their Functions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 has finally launched on all platforms. Fans of the battle royale have been waiting for the highly anticipated update to drop the brand new Urzikstan map. First revealed at Call of Duty NEXT, this fresh Warzone experience features an array of points of interest to explore, movement changes, an action-packed battle pass, and much more. Although new era of Warzone is arguably the biggest part of the update, Modern Warfare 3 also got plenty of content, including the introduction of the Swarm and EMP Killstreaks.

Before you can add the freshest streaks to your loadout, you must unlock them. To do so, activate them in the Armory Unlocks tab by navigating to the Killstreaks section. Activate the relevant challenge and start making progress to eventually unlock the Swarm and EMP.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Coherence Camo | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Earn Season 1 Twitch Drops | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Stormender Launcher | MW3 and Warzone: All New Aftermarket Parts | Season 1 | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the RAM-7 Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Fix “Data is Corrupt” Error | Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Fly Buy Public Event? | MW3 and Warzone: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 1 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Every New Perk in Season 1 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How Does the New Gear System Work? | All Perks Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Tac Stance Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Aftermarket Parts Explained |

Deal some serious damage with the Swarm and EMP in Modern Warfare 3

The Swarm is a Killstreak you can earn when you rack up15 kills without dying in a multiplayer match. If you have Scorestreaks equipped, that’s equivalent to 1,875 Points. When the streak is called in, a large number of mosquito drones will be summoned to provide blanket coverage over the entire area. If you’re using this particular Killstreak on a small map such as Shipment, you’ll effectively be able to wipe out the entire enemy team.

As for the EMP, you need to go on a 13 elimination streak which equates to 1,625 Points. When called in, an electromagnetic pulse will be deployed to disrupt enemy Killstreaks and equipment. If you’re getting taken out by Killstreaks that are on the side of your opponent, you can easily wipe them out with an EMP and get your squad back in the game.

That’s all there is to know about Modern Warfare 3′s newest killstreaks and how they work.