We hope you're ready to run around in circles one last time as we wrap thing up in the Circular Oasis region in The Talos Principle 2.

How to Solve the Circular Oasis Part 3 in The Talos Principle 2

Above

Step onto the fan and ride the air current up to grab the inverter. Place it on the ground switch and rise up again to grab the driller.

Jump down, place the driller on the ground switch, and aim it at the drillable wall above and across from you.

Take the inverter, rise up on the air current and link it to the blue lock through the hole. Jump back down, grab the driller, and ride the moving platform across.

On the other side, ride the air current up and place the driller on the switch while making a hole. Grab the connector, jump down, and link it between the red laser on the other platform and the inverter.

Preliminary

Take a connector and link it between the red laser and the red lock.

Take the other connector and link it to the red laser and lock but place it in the position you see in the picture above.

Step into the centrifuge and rotate counterclockwise.

Step out and link a connector with the blue laser. Rotate counterclockwise again and link the third connector to the blue laser outside the window and the blue lock.

The Bridge

For the first bridge, start with a jagged piece before using a long piece, a square piece, and another long piece.

On the second bridge, use the square piece, the L-shaped piece, the other L-shaped piece, and then the other square.