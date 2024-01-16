Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Has A Final Release Date

If you have been waiting on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, it hasn’t been easy. Plenty of issues have popped up in the past, pushing this game further back into development. However, it looks like the developers are confident we’ll be getting our hands on the game this year. The developers have dropped a brand new trailer to highlight their final release date. Of course, fingers are crossed in hopes that this doesn’t backfire and another delay will push this game behind the new intended launch date, which is set for September 5, 2024.

GSC Game World has had a rough go regarding their Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl video game. The title has quite a lengthy history that dates back to 2010. However, most recently, there were some issues that pushed the game further behind schedule. For instance, a worldwide pandemic caused multiple studios to hold off on their projects. That included Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and I’m sure you know of other studios that either pushed their game further back or had to deal with quite the fiasco when it came to shipping physical units out. But beyond that, the studio was located in Ukraine.

As you all likely can understand, the Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted the studio to hold off on the production of their upcoming game. Eventually, the team was able to move to Prague, Czech Republic, where they could continue working on their video game. However, that wasn’t the end of it, as a series of cyberattacks leaked GSC Game World’s internal test build of the game to the public. So, it’s been a bad string of luck for the developers as they seek to bring this game out into the marketplace.

So now that this game is intended to be released on September 5, 2024. We have a new trailer, which you can check out below, that further highlights when the game is available to purchase. Likewise, it’s noted that you can pre-order a copy of the game now. Players will be stepping into the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone as they deal with all sorts of deadly anomalies and seek out valuable artifacts. When Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is released into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for both the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms.