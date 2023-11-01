Street Fighter 6 Adds Final Fight Gear!

Street Fighter 6 has been out for many months now, and gamers have been enjoying it the entire time. The good news is that the content for the title won’t be ending for a while, as Capcom is slowly releasing its DLC character lineup. The other good news is that Capcom is also adding gear to the single-player mode for people to dress up their characters in new ways. Today, Capcom unveiled the newest pack to help do that, and it’s a direct reference to a beloved fighting title, one that has a special history with the Capcom fighting title both in and out of the virtual space.

The ”Final Fight Gala Fighting Pass” brings in some classic looks, art, and animation for Street Fighter 6 fans. In it, you’ll get to dress your characters up as Mike Hagger from the classic fighting game. But characters like Cody and Guy are also referenced in the pack via the music you can use, the art you can collect, the emotes you can use, and more.

You’re getting a whole set of stuff with this pack, so if you’re a fan of the OG title, you’ll want to get your hands on it now! Check out the trailer for the pack below:

The Final Fight Gala Fighting Pass is turning the beat back in #SF6!



Starting Nov. 1, you can add the original beat ‘em up classic to your collection and earn some mad gear from the premium rewards. Show us you can be as mighty as the mayor of Metro City! pic.twitter.com/S6LkaZa5o0 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) November 1, 2023

As for how this series connects with Street Fighter 6 and past entries, Cody is in the game and has been in past titles. Plus, numerous references to Mike Hagger have been in the titles in the past, including Zangief using his legendary spinning corkscrew.

When they were promoting the 5th entry, they brought in legendary wrestler Kenny Omega to recreate some imagery from the game as they promoted Cody being in the title. In fact, the image of Mike Haggar as the mayor in his office was recreated in that very trailer, with Kenny acting as Mayor Cody.

So, as you can see, there’s a ton of history here, and it’s a beautiful thing to see Capcom have fun with this just in time for the Halloween Season’s end. Why they didn’t just drop this on Halloween, no one knows. But let’s just roll with it, okay?

The other piece of good news is that Capcom likely isn’t going to charge you an arm and a leg for the content as they did with some ninja turtle costumes earlier in the year.

So, let’s all be grateful for small miracles, okay? Have fun, and go protect the city and world as Mike Haggar!