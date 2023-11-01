Alan Wake 2: How To Fully Upgrade Inventory Slots

Unlock more item slots with these permanent inventory upgrades in Alan Wake 2. Both Saga Anderson and Alan Wake have very limited inventories at the start of their campaigns. While Alan starts off better than Saga, they’ll both want to upgrade before long. The more weapons you get, the less room you’ll have for moving items around. And if you want to carry more than just a gun or two, you’ll really need to unlock more slots ASAP.

To unlock more item slots for Saga, she’ll need to find pouch items that add +5 item slots to her inventory. Alan Wake has a similar mechanic, except he can only be upgraded through Words of Power. By finding the right Word of Power — in his case, you’ll need the Word of Stuff — you can gain +5 inventory slots. You’ll only get one inventory upgrade, so get it right away. Saga can also upgrade her total charm slots by completing a weird secret puzzle.

Inventory Upgrade Locations

Each inventory upgrade for Saga gives her +5 more inventory slots. Alan Wake unlocks more inventory slots by finding a Word of Stuff collectible — which there are two to find in the game, but only one can be used to upgrade inventory. Saga can also upgrade her charm slots. By completing a difficult series of puzzles, you’ll get the ability to unlock +1 Charm Slot.

Upgrade #1: Return 2, Cauldron Lake – Found next to the Shotgun Case in the back of the General Store. Find it on the fallen filing cabinet beneath the shotgun.

Upgrade #2: Return 4, Cauldron Lake – Found on the flooded beach after completing Act 2. Leaving the beach with Alan Wake, look to the right for a twig Saga can duck under. There’s a secret stash box. Copy the pattern of lights that appears to unlock the case.

Upgrade #3: Return 5, Bright Falls – After completing the Valhalla Nursing Home Overlap, return to Bright Falls and use the Boltcutter to open the locked door on the docks, just southeast of the Palace Lodge. Input the code [6-9-7] to unlock the stash in the shack.

Alan Wake Upgrade: To upgrade Alan Wake, you’ll need to get the ‘Word of Stuff’.

Charm Slot Upgrade: Complete all Nursery Rhymes — including the final secret Rhyme at Witchfinder Station in Cauldron Lake — to acquire +1 bonus Charm Slot for Saga.

Find these and you’ll be able to carry all the gear you need — at least two inventory upgrades for Saga and one upgrade for Alan are absolutely essential. Don’t miss them!