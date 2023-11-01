Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 Unveiled

It’s hard to believe that Mario Kart 8 initially launched back in 2024. We’re going on ten years since this base game was available. However, it did get a new lease of life thanks to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launch in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch. Still, for a game that’s going on for as long as Mario Kart 8 has, it’s clear that fans are still enjoying the gameplay kart racing experience. Fortunately, while fans might have been eager to get a new installment, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe did receive a Booster Course Pass. This opened up a slew of new tracks for players to race through, all while keeping players logging in daily or even purchasing the base game alongside the Nintendo Switch.

The Booster Course Pass acted as a season pass, where the developers slowly added new content to the game. For Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, that new content was additional tracks and even characters. However, it’s worth noting that the tracks added to the game were not necessarily brand-new tracks. These tracks were typically updated versions of popular race tracks found in past Mario Kart titles. Today, we’re getting a trailer overview of the last set of courses coming to the game with this Booster Course Pass.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Course Pass Wave 6

Wii Rainbow Road – Mario Kart Wii

Tour Madrid Drive – Mario Kart Tour

GCN DK Mountain – Mario Kart Double Dash!!

Wii Daisy Circuit – Mario Kart Wii

Piranha Plant Cove – Mario Kart Tour

SNES Bowser Castle 6 – Super Mario Kart

Tour Rome Avanti – Mario Kart Tour

3DS Rosalina’s Ice World – Mario Kart 7

Those new additions will arrive once the official Wave 6 launches on November 9, 2023. Hopefully, this final wave of tracks brings in some past favorites or perhaps even some tracks you haven’t experienced in the past. That also means we’ll likely not see anything new for Mario Kart until the next major installment release. Unfortunately, we’re not given any insight as to when that might be. At any rate, the Booster Course Pass did bring in some additional characters if you haven’t purchased the pass. You can view who was added to the roster below. Additionally, you’ll find the new Booster Course Pass Wave 6 course overview trailer in the video embedded beneath the character additions.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Characters & Weight Class

Birdo – Medium

Petey Piranha – Heavy

Diddy Kong – Medium

Funky Kong – Heavy

Wiggler – Heavy

Kamek – Medium

Peachette – Medium

Pauline – Heavy