Lies Of P Team Confirms A Sequel Is Coming and Previews The 1st DLC

Lies of P director Choi Jiwon has come up in a new video to share some great news for fans.

So as we already shared in the title, Jiwon has confirmed that Round 8 Studios is already working on a sequel. After selling one million units, Neowiz has discovered a new market for their video games outside Korea, and that means more opportunities not just for them, but for other companies in the Korean video game industry.

The ending of Lies of P dropped heavy hints that they would go into the world of Frank L. Baum’s Oz books next. While we don’t know if Pinocchio will still be around for the next game, we may be switching characters around to play as Dorothy instead, as she was part of the teaser.

In the meantime, Lies of P fans do have its first DLC to look forward to. Jiwon did not share any details about the DLC for now, but he did share some production art, which you can also see above this post.

The art does also clearly show Pinocchio in some new locales. Without spoiling the ending here, it seems this DLC is set before the ending of Lies of P, possibly in the middle of the main campaign. But it’s also possible that the events in it occur before the game even begins.

Now, one of the art pieces shows Pinocchio on a dilapidated boat, which is very very interesting for story purposes. Pinocchio doesn’t really come up against an analogue for The Terrible Dogfish, the giant creature that swallows him and Gepetto in the 1883 Collodi novel.

In the 1940 Disney animated cartoon, the Dogfish was adapted into Monstro, a man eating sperm whale, but it wasn’t always conceived that way. Round 8 Studios have a lot of leeway in how they want to depict the Dogfish in their game, and its appearance would definitely make this DLC worthwhile.

Lies of P’s success augurs a bright future for the Korean video game industry. It managed to squeeze in as one of the highlights of 2023, which is itself one of the brightest years for video game releases. As woeful as the working conditions have been for game companies in America, Korea is brimming with a lot of potential. The country is full of veteran studios that have yet to be discovered in America, and enough capital to follow through on their potential.

You can watch the Lies of P update video below.