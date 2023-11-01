God of War Ragnarok Sequel Rumored To Be Unveiled Before 2024

God of War fans had a solid installment for the franchise last year. It was about a year to the date now that we had God of War Ragnarok released into the marketplace. This title threw players deeper into the Norse mythology, and while we might have assumed the next major installment was a good way off, it looks like we might have a smaller successor to dive into sooner than we thought. A new rumor has circulated online that Sony is preparing to unveil a sequel to God of War Ragnarok this year. That would likely mean we’re looking at The Game Awards 2023 for the brand-new reveal.

Thanks to Gamerant, we’re discovering the rumor, which is being reported quite heavily now. It’s a small rumor, so don’t expect too many details. All that’s being said is that this will be a smaller game similar to what we’ve seen with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If you recall, that was a minor storyline that helped give a bit more content to fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Rather than focusing on Peter Parker, the game was instead dialed towards a storyline centered around Miles Morales. So, in this case, we won’t be seeing a game that is following Kratos.

If the rumors are to be believed, we might see this next God of War game centered around Atreus. Atreus was a minor character in the past two installments, so giving a game entirely around him might help flesh out some of the skills Atreus can use throughout his own narrative. But again, that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing Kratos; there’s potential to see the iconic character from the franchise in some capacity.

While the rumors suggest a little game, it’s a title that will be ready to release relatively soon. This is because we’re supposedly getting the official announcement to reveal this year. We’re already in November, so we don’t have long to go before the game is unveiled. The most likely event we’ll see this game get revealed will be during The Game Awards 2023. That event is set to take place on December 7, 2023, where we typically send the ceremony witnessing what games and developers are awarded for the achievements in the video game industry from this year.

Likewise, it’s during The Game Awards that we receive several world premiere trailers. So it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that Sony would unveil this game during The Game Awards. For now, we will have to consider this as nothing more than a rumor until we get the official reveal, hopefully early next month. In the meantime, if you haven’t played the latest installment, God of War Ragnarok, you can view our Before You Buy video coverage below.