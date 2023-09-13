Street Fighter 6 Releases A.K.I. Gameplay Preview

Street Fighter 6 has been out for over three months now, and it continues to be a big hit with fans. The game was met with critical praise, too, and the sales have been just as good. With the launch behind them, Capcom has been focused on bringing in new characters via its DLC pass. We already had one character release, and now, players are gearing up for the second arrival. That “arrival” is none other than A.K.I., one of the strangest characters in the franchise’s history. Even so, Capcom has dropped a new gameplay preview of the poison-themed character going up against Chun-Li.

While the preview is only a minute long, it perfectly highlights why A.K.I. will be a problem for many players to deal with. First, she’s completely nuts. The video opens with her doing a taunt where she drinks her own poison before she prepares to impart it to Chun-Li. Second, when you see how she fights, she’s lightning-quick and extremely flexible. While Street Fighter 6 has fast and flexible characters, like Dhalsim and FANG, this is another entity, and players need to be ready for it. Plus, the way she combines her moves with poison strikes to further hurt her opponents will give those who use her numerous options to keep things interesting. Many gamers went into the comments of the video below to not only praise A.K.I. but not just how “broken” the character will be. We’ll find out how right they are when she drops in the game on September 27th.

As for the last two characters coming from the first DLC pass, the next one to arrive in the game will be Ed. He’s scheduled to arrive sometime during the winter, so you’ll have a chance to test out the new character before he arrives. He debuted in the last entry and apparently made enough of an impact for him to return. We’ll see how his “Psycho Boxing” style matches up in the new title.

Finally, there is the one and only Akuma, who will make his debut next year. Curiously, he is the last character in the first DLC pass, but then again, he was DLC before. Many will notice that he has a much “older” look to him compared to before, and that will have some people wondering if there’s more going on here than is being told. Either way, Akuma will be a force when he arrives.