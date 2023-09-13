Dino Crisis Tweet From Capcom Has Fans Demanding IP Revival

Countless franchises in the video game industry have a strong following but remain dormant. I’m sure you can think of a few you would love to see a big comeback. For instance, when it comes to Capcom, the development studio has continued to hear plenty of fan feedback asking the company to bring back the Dino Crisis franchise. It’s an IP that has not seen much love in quite a long time, and yet Capcom has essentially forgotten all about the IP. That was until today when a new post from the Capcom X account shared an image of Dino Crisis 2.

Now, before you get too excited, this post was in celebration of the Dino Crisis 2 release that happened on September 13, 2000. Of course, since that post was released, it’s been taken over by fans who are demanding an IP revival. Thanks to The Gamer, we’re finding out about the post where fans are pleading to Capcom that they go back and provide some kind of revival to the franchise. That could be a new installment, remake, or even porting the titles onto modern hardware. Unfortunately, nothing has been unveiled quite yet for the IP despite the ongoing years of requests from fans.

It’s not too surprising that Capcom might be hesitant. The last two major releases for the game, Dino Stalker and Dino Crisis 3, didn’t have great reception. That might have prompted Capcom to shelve the franchise and work on other successful IPs that turned a profit for the company, such as Monster Hunter to Resident Evil. However, with the amount of success Capcom has had with remaking the Resident Evil games, perhaps there could be some interest in remaking the first two installments of the Dino Crisis franchise to see just how well the games will do in today’s marketplace.

After all, Resident Evil and Dino Crisis are often compared to each other. Both are survival horror titles. Instead of BOWs and zombies, Dino Crisis focuses on pinning players against dinosaurs. Regardless, while fans are seeking some kind of a remake or release for the franchise, we’re still left with no confirmation that anything is in the works regarding this Capcom classic IP. We’ll just have to wait and see if Capcom decides to either unveil a project that is in the works or gets persuaded enough by fans to give this IP another chance.