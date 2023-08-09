Fans Aren’t Amused With Street Fighter 6’s TMNT Crossover Costs

Over the years, there have been many gaming controversies that have gotten fans’ blood boiling. Over the last year or so, the biggest complaint was that video game developers were releasing titles before they were ready for launch and thus had plenty of glitches, bugs, crashes, etc., to deal with. But before that, the biggest issue was publishers/developers charging way too much for costumes and other content via microtransactions. Many hoped those days were behind us, but now Capcom has proven that not to be the case, as the new Street Fighter 6 is causing fans to blow a gasket.

To be clear, we’re not speaking of the DLC that is adding new characters. Instead, we’re talking about the recent collaboration that Capcom announced that would let you get special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costumes. You’d also be able to do emotes that let you move like the TMNT, and there were other little touches to help you feel the “turtle power.”

Everyone was happy about it until they learned about the cost of the outfits. If you want to get a single TMNT costume, you’ll need 750 Fighter Coins. Those aren’t easy to get in the game, and thus you’ll likely have to buy the coins with real money to get them. But since you can’t specifically buy the amount of coins you need, you’ll need to spend $17 to go over the amount just so you can get that costume.

So when you add it all up, that means to get every single costume, you’ll need to spend about $60. That’s the same price as the base Street Fighter 6 game, and that’s sending fans on Twitter through the roof:

Yep!!!!! If you buy all 4 it’s 60

Dollars the price of Street Fighter 6 itself I blame Nickelodeon for this pic.twitter.com/DvH5zdStnd — KeyToAeris (@KeyToAeris) August 8, 2023

Street Fighter 6:

• $15 per Ninja Turtle



Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5:

• Gives you all four Turtles for free pic.twitter.com/pwnWLMuLNJ — Nathan the voice actin' man (@theamiiboking) August 8, 2023

I love Street Fighter 6 but I think it’s no longer part of the GOTY discussion because of the cosmetics. Why do the Turtles cost $15 EACH??? The avatar stuff hold this game back so badly. pic.twitter.com/b1Q1u5Bbpi — Azu ⭑ 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (@AzuGleam) August 8, 2023

Those are just some of the comments that have been made about the DLC content, and when you look at this objectively, they’re totally right with their comments. The DLC shouldn’t cost this much when they’re only costumes. Not to mention, other games have included the TMNT for free or for much lower prices, so what is Capcom thinking here?

It’s sad because this is yet another example of publishers thinking that they can just put whatever price on these cosmetics and that no one will care. When you’re spending $60 for costumes that you don’t need? Yeah, people are going to notice and care.

Whether Capcom adjusts the price due to fan backlash remains to be seen. But many are certainly hoping for that!