Octopath Traveler II Has Denuvo DRM Removed

Denuvo is a popular DRM software that easily gets slapped on for upcoming video games. However, it’s had quite a bit of flack from players, with some stressing that this DRM has proven to be problematic regarding performance issues. Regardless, the DRM has continued to be added to a wide range of popular and anticipated video games. But eventually, we do see some of these video games find the DRM being removed. That’s actually the case for one of Square Enix’s popular JRPGs that was recently released into the marketplace.

The Octopath Traveler II video game was one of the titles with this Denuvo DRM added to the game when it launched. But today, thanks to SteamDB, we’re finding out that Square Enix had removed this DRM. Again, that’s not too surprising to see happen for various video game titles. In fact, some could point out that this title has been out long enough that Square Enix had likely gained most of the sales already. That alone might have persuaded Square Enix to drop the need to keep this DRM renewed.

Albeit, this is not necessarily an old video game release. If you don’t recall, Octopath Traveler II launched on February 24, 2023, earlier this year. Normally, we don’t see Denuvo DRM get cut from some video games until years after they had launched into the marketplace. This is not the only game this year to see the Denuvo DRM get removed, either. Earlier in the year, we reported on how games like Resident Evil Village and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands had the DRM taken off.

While Denuvo DRM is a nice measure to have in the fight against piracy, the argument that this game will hurt the performance of the title is always brought up. In fact, Tekken 8 was recently confirmed not to feature Denuvo DRM, which had some fans of the franchise quite concerned. With that said, Denuvo themselves are looking to clear the air about their DRM hurting the game performance. It was reported that the company was looking to bring out a piece of software to allow third-party testing to show that the DRM is not forcing the game to take a hit in performance.

Again, Octopath Traveler II was released earlier this year. If you haven’t already picked up this JRPG, then you’ll find it available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.