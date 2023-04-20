Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM Removed From Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

When it comes to protecting games from piracy, there are a variety of different DRMs available. This is essentially anti-tamper technology software to ensure that games stay secure. Otherwise, you’ll find that pirates can easily crack a game and share it with others online. While this is a means to fight back against piracy and keep sales up, not all DRMs are all that fondly looked at. One of the more popular DRMs that has been on a wide variety of games is Denuvo. This technology has been around since 2014, allowing developers to keep their games relatively locked up.

Now not every game release will have as much success keeping piracy out. Some games are cracked relatively quickly, and the title is shared with others online. However, some players are also interested in keeping DRM off their games to ensure they have no issues with their gameplay performance. It’s been reportedly countless times how much performance can increase when a game is free from DRM like Denuvo. So eventually, games will find the Denuvo removed after a duration. Typically, we see games get their DRM removed after a few years.

After a few years passed, the games have typically gained as many sales as possible before it starts getting discounted. As a result, there’s less fear of piracy taking over these games and killing off sales profits developers, along with publishers, would receive. Today, we’re finding out that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has had its Denuvo removed. This was uncovered through the SteamDB, highlighting any updates made to games on Steam.

Today, it looks like Denuvo was removed from the title, giving players a potential performance boost. This might also indicate the game will see a slight uptick from those who opt to pirate the game rather purchasing legitimate copies. At any rate, Denuvo has officially been removed, and if you have yet to try the game out, you’re in luck. We have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title.

You can check out our coverage of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in the video we have embedded below. Overall, this is a new fantasy game where you’ll follow the chaotic and unpredictable Tiny Tina character. Embark on your quest to stop the Dragon Lord while looting and blasting away any enemies that might pop up along the way. Best of all, this offers co-op support, with up to three friends being able to progress through the game.