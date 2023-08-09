EA Are Shutting Down More Video Game Servers This Year

Online multiplayer support for video games relies on servers. These servers typically last a good while, so you’re not in danger of a video game being removed from online support. But eventually, some video games will find their servers being turned off each year. Today, we’re finding out that Electronic Arts have added a few more games to their list of online services being shut down. Fortunately, the list gives us a look at what video games are being turned off and the dates those games will find their services cut.

Again, these games are finding their services cut for online multiplayer. So you’ll still be able to enjoy these games offline. It’s just no longer worth EA’s money to keep the lights on for some of these video game titles. You can find the full list of all the games where online services were shut down, including video games that found services cut pre-2013 right here. Meanwhile, we’ll list down all the video games and their platforms that will find their services ending between now and the very end of 2023.

EA Games Online Services Shutdown 2023

Battlefield 1943 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 – December 8

Battlefield Bad Company for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 – December 8

Battlefield Bad Company 2 for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 – December 8

Crysis 3 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One (backward compatibility), Steam and EA App – September 7

Dante’s Inferno on PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, and Xbox 360 – December 8

Dead Space 2 on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 – December 8

FIFA 18 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 – November 6

FIFA 19 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 – November 6

FIFA 20 for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 – November 6

FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 – November 6

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam and EA App – December 8

Restaurant DASH: Gordon Ramsay for Apple, Google, and Amazon – October 30

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14 for Xbox 360 and on PlayStation 3 – October 10

Again, those are just the video game titles that are still accessible online now. There were far more video game titles that had seen their services cut earlier this year. Hopefully, there’s nothing here that you were personally playing still. Of course, if you are still enjoying these games online, then you still have some time left before their servers are officially removed.