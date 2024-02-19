Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Next DLC Gets Inside Look!

The adventures of Goku and his friends have been the subject of many media ever since the manga and subsequent anime debuted. Many credit this franchise with the “first anime boom” that happened in the United States, and they’re not wrong in thinking that. Fast forward to now, and Goku’s journeys have happened in anime, manga, video games, animated movies, and even live-action movies! Oh, but we don’t talk about that last one for legitimate reasons. On the gaming side, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has not only been a unique look at the anime and its legendary arcs, but its DLC has pulled back the curtain on certain events only lightly touched by the show and its spinoff material.

That brings us to the sixth DLC that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will get. It’s called “Goku’s Next Journey,” and it focuses on the anime’s last episode, which focused on a period ten years after the events of the Buu Saga. On the PlayStation Blog, they teased what was to come via its story and highlighted a bit of the gameplay. You can see a glimpse of it below.

What helped make this final episode so special was that it highlighted the lives of everyone within the series a decade after their “final battle.” While that “final battle” has been retconned via a “Super” new series, the DLC will keep those changes intact. You’ll get to interact with characters like Goku’s granddaughter, Pan, and see the lives of the other Z-Fighters as they have changed over the years.

Through the DLC’s story, you’ll get to do things like seeing a “Day in the Life” of Krillin, whom you’ll help find a necklace that was lost by his wife, 18. No, his wife isn’t 18, as in her age, her NAME is 18. She was an android, and then she wasn’t. It’s still weird.

Anyway, the DLC, like much of the main game, allows you to see the Z-Fighters in these more “basic settings” but also allows you to hear more from them about their lives and relationships. Once you find 18’s necklace, you’ll hear how much she cares for Krillin, which is nice to hear.

Oh, but there will be action. The sidequests will lead to some small battles, and the World Martial Arts Tournament will lead to one last big battle for Goku. If you know the second person in the image above, you know exactly what we’re talking about.