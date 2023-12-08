Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Does Not Feature Local Multiplayer

There’s certainly no shortage when it comes to Dragon Ball Z-focused video games. This franchise has continued to see new thrilling installments over the years, and we have a new one likely coming our way in 2024. That’s Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, a title that was just unveiled last night. During The Game Awards, we got our first look into the game, which hasn’t yet a release date. But again, we might see this next year, and for fans who enjoy these fighting games, this is just the first tease that will likely have plenty more marketing materials flooding the internet as we approach its release. However, one attribute might be missing in this installment, which could make some fans worried.

Thanks to Reddit and even the Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero website, we’re discovering that multiplayer might only be an online feature. That means there’s no local couch PvP action with this game. Instead, as noted on the website, the title supports single-player offline while those who want to do some PvP matches will be forced into logging online. That could be quite the bummer to hear, but we might have to see if there’s enough fan pushback that could persuade the development team to add a local multiplayer option. There’s no telling if the team at Spike Chunsoft will have the time either, as we don’t know their release date planned for this game quite yet.

That said, we can expect the gameplay experience from the Budokai Tenkaichi series, where we are getting some reactive maps. Marketing materials so far note to players that the arenas they fight within will react to their powers as the battles progress. That might mean we’ll see environments crumble from your incredible destructive powers. Likewise, there should be a wide array of powerful moves to see play out, as this franchise has quite a wide range of unique characters.

In the footage showcased so far, we saw some classic characters such as Goku, Vegeta, and Lord Frieza. Beyond that, there are some notable inclusions, such as the 2019 movie release form of Broly. But the developers are likely holding some fighters back to unveil later. Again, we don’t have a release date. However, we do know that when Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is released, you will be able to find it available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, check out the initial announcement trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.