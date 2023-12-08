Jurassic Park: Survival Takes Place Right After The First Film

Jurassic Park is a massive franchise, and it all started back with the early 1990s Steve Speilberg classic. The film franchise is still very much loved and enjoyed today. During last night’s The Game Awards, it was unveiled that Saber Interactive is bringing out a new game installment based on the IP. We got our first look at Jurassic Park: Survival. You can find the footage below if you didn’t catch the trailer from the award ceremony yesterday. With that said, we’re going all the way back to the original film, where our story takes place right after the downfall of the theme park.

In this upcoming Jurassic Park: Survival game, players are stepping into the role of Dr. Maya Joshi. This is an InGen scientist who was present on Isla Nublar, the location in which Dr John Hammond had built up the Jurassic Park attraction. However, as you all know, in the first film, things go awry, and the dinosaurs manage to break free. This sparks a fight for survival as those left on the island attempt to escape without being killed off by the various prehistoric dinosaurs freely roaming around. It was an intense movie and one we’ve seen adapted before in video games.

This latest installment, as mentioned, puts you into the role of a scientist who is left behind. We get a look at the aftermath of the island from the cast of characters in the film. Players will have to use their cunning to escape the island in this first-person action-adventure title. From what we know so far, this looks to be a title that will focus more on stealth gameplay than action combat. But again, we’ll have to wait a bit to see more of this title and see how much combat might be available to players. We’re only dealing with the announcement trailer and don’t have a release date yet.

If you’re unfamiliar with Saber Interactive, this is the studio that brought out World War Z, and they certainly have a wide variety of game projects in the works now. We’ll just have to wait and see if we get any more information on Jurassic Park: Survival next year, such as when we might be able to get our hands on the game. With that said, it does look like we can expect the game to be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.