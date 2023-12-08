Alan Wake 2’s New Game Plus Is Called The Final Draft – And It Has A New Ending

Remedy has revealed the details of Alan Wake 2’s New Game Plus mode, and with it comes a bombastic announcement to rattle all the fans invested in the Remedyverse.

Dubbed The Final Draft, Alan Wake 2 is getting a new ending with this mode. And like every good new game plus mode, you won’t be able to access it if you don’t finish the main game.

For lore reasons, of course, this is a huge curveball that is going to compel everyone who is that invested to make sure they finish the game one time so that they can see this new ending after completing it the second time.

But it would be best if we let Remedy explain it from here. To quote them from the official announcement on the website itself:

“The Final Draft unveils a new ending to the layered story of Alan Wake, sure to spark speculation and theories among our dedicated fans.

Additionally, there is new lore to be found in the form of a few new videos and manuscript pages that have been added to New Game Plus experience, along with other subtle additions.

Players will retain all weapons, Charms and character upgrades earned during their first playthrough. They should come in handy when you seek the ultimate challenge of trying out the new Nightmare Difficulty level.

Brace yourselves for intensified enemies, strategic gameplay, and an adrenaline-pumping experience that will push your skills to the limit.”

Remedy also explains that when you start The Final Draft, your weapons won’t be in your inventory from the start. You will have to go to your first available shoebox to find them. They didn’t explain it here, but obviously there could be a storyline reason for this change as well.

Alan Wake 2 is coming off of a successful The Game Awards from just the other day. They were nominated eight times, including for GOTY. Not only that, but they took home three of those awards; Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Narrative. With all these accolades stacking on top of each other, you know that that game is worth playing through all over again for that story.

Alan Wake 2: The Final Draft will be releasing on Monday, December 11th, 2023, at 10 AM PT. The game is available to buy now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, exclusively on Epic Games Store.