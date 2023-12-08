A Remake Of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Is Coming Next Year

The game has been remade from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5.

505 Games have revealed that they produced a remake of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and surprisingly enough, it is already releasing soon.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake will be releasing on February 28, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows. And the PC version is coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, to boot.

The original Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons was the first video game project of one Josef Fares, who had previously found success as a director. Fares would go on to make 2018’s A Way Out, and 2021’s It Takes Two. All three are marked by cooperative multiplayer gameplay, although the stories they tell are remarkably different.

The studio who produced the game, on the other hand, was Starbreeze AB. Yes, the same Starbreeze famous for the Payday franchise. This had turned out to be the odd small game project from the studio, who sold the intellectual property rights to its publisher, 505 Games.

And it’s in that context that we are learning about this remake, as it is being produced by Avantgarden. Avantgarden, previously known as Ovosonico, are an Italian studio known for making Last Day of June. That game is also known for its dramatic narrative and unique gameplay, so this seems to be as good a fit as 505 Games could find.

505’s press release also reveals the remake’s improvements on the technological front:

“Built on the Unreal Engine 5, every step of the brothers’ journey has been painstakingly rebuilt from the ground up for the most immersive story possible, whilst remaining faithful to the original game.”

Another interesting aspect of the game is how it controls. When it was first published on the Xbox 360, Windows, and the PlayStation 3 in 2013, it had adopted a system where two people could play the game with one controller, with each brother controlled by each side of the controller.

The game would eventually come to mobile, and to the Nintendo Switch, where they added a mode to finally allow the brothers to be controlled from separate controllers. The original and this option will be part of the remake.

It doesn’t seem like Josef Fares was directly involved in this remake, but he seems enthusiastic about it. In his words:

“It is a privilege to see new life coming into Brothers. Avantgarden have done a great job to bring this story back for a new generation to experience.”

You can watch the announce trailer below.