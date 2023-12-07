The Game Awards 2023 Nominees & Winners

Gameranx

Here are the official winners.

The Game Awards

The Game Awards is finally here. Each year, we have an award ceremony to tune into that is all about the video game industry. We get to celebrate the various accomplishments from this year. Those include the best video games from various genres and esports teams. There are plenty of incredible releases from this year. With The Game Awards kicking off today, it’s time to check out the winners for the various categories. We’ll be listing down all the nominations from this year’s The Game Awards event. You’ll find all the categories and nominees below. Each winner, as they are announced, will be bolded.

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Super Mario Bros World
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Lies of P
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score And Music

  • Alan Wake 2 – Composer Petri Alanko
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Composer Borislav Slavov
  • Final Fantasy XVI – Composer Masayoshi Soken
  • Hi-Fi Rush – Audio Director Shuichi Kobori
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Composer Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

  • Ben Starr – Final Fantasy XVI
  • Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake 2
  • Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Diablo IV
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6
Games For Impact

  • A Space For The Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dave The Diver
  • Dredge
  • Sea of Stars
  • Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Monster Hunter Now
  • Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

Best Action Game

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghost Runner 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Remnant 2

Best Action Adventure 

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Lies of P
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Best Fighting Game

  • God of Rock
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Sim / Strategy Game

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Cities: Skylines II
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Best Sports / Racing Game

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals 
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy VII 
  • Hades II
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Content Creator Of The Year

  • Ironmouse
  • PeopleMakeGames
  • Quackity
  • Spreen
  • Sypherpk

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
  • Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
  • Max “Demon1” Mazanov
  • Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez
  • Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk
  • Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen

Best Esports Team

  • Evil Geniuses
  • Fnatic
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • JD Gaming
  • Team Vitality

Best Esports Coach

  • Christine “Potter” Chi
  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
  • Jordan “Gunba” Graham
  • Remy “Xtqzzz” Quoniam
  • Yoon “Homme” Sung Young

Best Esports Event

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
  • Evo 2023
  • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
  • Valorant Champions 2023
