The Game Awards 2023 Nominees & Winners

The Game Awards is finally here. Each year, we have an award ceremony to tune into that is all about the video game industry. We get to celebrate the various accomplishments from this year. Those include the best video games from various genres and esports teams. There are plenty of incredible releases from this year. With The Game Awards kicking off today, it’s time to check out the winners for the various categories. We’ll be listing down all the nominations from this year’s The Game Awards event. You’ll find all the categories and nominees below. Each winner, as they are announced, will be bolded.

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros World

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score And Music

Alan Wake 2 – Composer Petri Alanko

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Composer Borislav Slavov

Final Fantasy XVI – Composer Masayoshi Soken

Hi-Fi Rush – Audio Director Shuichi Kobori

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Composer Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Ben Starr – Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd – Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games For Impact

A Space For The Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XVI

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XVI

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave The Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghost Runner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action Adventure

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim / Strategy Game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports / Racing Game

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer Game

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII

Hades II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Content Creator Of The Year

Ironmouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

Sypherpk

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok

Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Max “Demon1” Mazanov

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez

Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk

Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming

Team Vitality

Best Esports Coach

Christine “Potter” Chi

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Jordan “Gunba” Graham

Remy “Xtqzzz” Quoniam

Yoon “Homme” Sung Young

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

Evo 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023