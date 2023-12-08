Monster Hunter Wilds Officially Unveiled

Monster Hunter is easily one of the biggest video game franchises for Capcom, and they have continued to see the franchise thrive over the years. So, it’s not surprising to see this IP continue to have new releases. Today, during The Game Awards, it was unveiled that a new Monster Hunter video game installment is coming our way. We saw rumors and leaks that this franchise would show up, so for fans of this IP; this is undoubtedly an exciting reveal to check out.

Monster Hunter Wilds was unveiled to be in the works, and unfortunately, you won’t be getting it next year. Instead, the folks over at Capcom have confirmed that the game is coming out into the marketplace sometime in 2025. As a result, we will be waiting a good while for more marketing materials. However, in the presentation at today’s The Game Awards, it was confirmed that players will see more information about the game sometime during the summer of 2024. That should hopefully narrow in more about what changes have been made in this new installment.

Capcom will likely be ready to showcase what the next-generation hardware can do for the franchise. If you don’t recall, the last installment to this IP came initially in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch. But we did finally see ports come out to other modern platforms such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. With that said it should be incredibly interesting to see just how much more Capcom can expand on this game franchise as it is fully developed for the latest-generation hardware. So we’ll hopefully get a good look into the gameplay this coming summer.

If you haven’t checked out Monster Hunter, this is a long-running franchise. This is an action RPG series where players are tasked with hunting down these massive monsters. By taking out these beasts, you’ll gain extra resources that can be used to create armor and weapons. We’ll be getting more of that when the next game installment is released. But for now, you can check out the trailer that was showcased during The Game Awards earlier in the video embedded below.