New Fortnite Skins Featuring John Wick, Frieza, Mr. Beast and the TMNT Have Leaked!

You almost have to feel bad for Fortnite because they try their best to keep bringing in content and skins that will get players excited, and then, somehow, that content always gets leaked before they can unveil it for themselves. Why did we say we “almost” have to feel bad for them? Simple, they still make a crap ton of money and are likely one of the most profitable games of all time! So yeah, they can afford to have a few things leaked; it won’t hurt them that much. Anyway, another leak has come forth on Twitter, and they have shown fans some of the new skins you’ll be able to get within the game.

We’ll go “skin by skin” with the breakdown here, starting with the one and only John Wick. The “Baba Yaga” has been in the game for a while, but he will get some new suit variants to help him stylize while he duels the other players in the game. Specifically, you’ll get his “Bowery Black” suit and his “High Table Duel” suit from the movies. Will this make him an unstoppable killing machine on the playing field? Yeah.

Mr. Beast is also getting a new look via his “Frosted Beast” attire. So you’re hoping to look like a million bucks or much more; that wouldn’t be the worst skin to pick while you’re in the game! There’s even a new skin for one of the Fortnite characters in Leelah.

But those aren’t the only skins that are coming into the game. A new set of outfits featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming into the title! All four turtles will be there. So whether you’re a fan of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, or Raphael, you can kick some shells as your favorite anthropomorphic ninjas!

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Perfect Cell and Golden Frieza are coming into the game, too! Both of them have had their “lesser forms” put into the game, but now, you can rain villainy down with extreme prejudice and laugh maniacally as you defeat your foes one after another. Or you can get down with your bad self via some dance moves; we won’t judge you either way.

NEW COLLAB OUTFITS! 🔥



– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

– Mr Beast (New Variant)

– Dragon Ball

With these new skins, players will have even more options than ever as they have fun and do battle with one another. It’s these kinds of additions that help keep the game fun, exciting, and profitable. So, you can expect Epic Games to keep doing this.