Tekken 8 DLC Potentially Leaked, Reveals Classic Characters And New Addition!

Tekken 8 is one of the biggest games coming out in the early parts of 2024. It’ll be released on January 26, helping kick off a potentially great gaming year. As revealed yesterday in the Sergei Dragunov trailer, the main game will have multiple versions, including a Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition. However, that same trailer also revealed that the title will have four DLC characters that will come out in each “part” of the year. That had many fans excited about who might be in the pack. Not even a day later, a leak was released on Reddit stating that they know who the characters are, and it may surprise some of you who’s in it.

First up is a character named Xiao Meng. We’re mentioning them first because there have been no such characters in past titles. It’s not uncommon for the DLC to bring in completely new characters, as seen in the 7th entry with the enigmatic martial arts master Leroy. So it’ll be interesting to see who Xiao Meng is and their backstory.

However, the other three dropped characters are either fan favorites or returning names to help bolster the nostalgia within the title. For example, one of the DLC characters is said to be Roger the Kangaroo. If you’re not familiar with this series, the games have never been afraid to bring animals into the mix to have some fun, and Roger is the best of them all as he’s a boxing kangaroo. Plus, he has Roger Jr. in his pouch to help him in fights. Some are wondering whether this is the adult Roger or little Jr. all grown up, but we won’t know until the DLC is confirmed.

The other fan-favorite character is Eddie Gordo. He’s been a mainstay of the franchise and was even featured in the live-action adaptation. He’s got one of the more unique fighting styles you’ll see, and that will be enough for people to give him a shot and see if they can make him work for them.

Finally, there’s Armor King, who is another masked wrestler like King. It’s unclear which of the “Armor Kings” will be playable in Tekken 8, as two have worn that title in the past, but either way, we’ll have more luchador styles to have fun with.

Given that Bandai Namco hasn’t confirmed this, take it with a grain of salt. Plus, this may just be the first wave of DLC, so future surprises could be possible.