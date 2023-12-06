Tekken 8 Brings Back Classic Character Sergei Dragonov

As we get ever closer to the release of Tekken 8, gamers are intrigued by all the characters being shown off. Today, a familiar face made his return to the game via Sergei Dragunov. He’s the “White Reaper,” a serial killer who never says a word, and yet he’s one of the deadliest people you’ll find in the game. Outside of his lack of speaking, Sergei is known for embracing the Russian combat style to ensure massive damage to foes through brutal attacks. This is something that is made very clear in his reveal trailer, as he whoops multiple people with ease.

As you can see, the phrase “Sergei doesn’t mince words” truly applies to his fighting style. He doesn’t need super flashy moves when the basics will do, and he can do that for days without issue. You can see a unique mix of martial arts styles in the trailer while also seeing that his attacks come with elemental buffs that can make the attacks really shine while they do impressive damage.

Speaking of impressive, the Unreal Engine 5 graphics bring impressive detail to Sergei’s character model, including the facial scars that he bears from his “adventures.” You can check out the trailer for Sergei Dragunov below:

At the end of the trailer, you’ll see that Bandai Namco teases what you can get in the various special editions of Tekken 8. There will be a “Deluxe Edition” and an “Ultimate Edition” that you can get, each of which will have plenty of bonus and pre-order items to enjoy if you get them quickly enough.

For example, you can get some special costumes if you pre-order the game, including one that’s a PlayStation exclusive. They also confirmed that the game will have some purchasable post-launch content, including a Character Pass, where there will be one new character in each of the four seasons of 2024. There’s also the “Gold Pack,” where you’ll get 32 gold costumes to wear, one for each character on the main roster. Still not enough? You can get the “Classic Pack,” which has more classic shirts from the original title to wear.

So yeah, the game will have a lot to offer, and that doesn’t dive into the new modes, the continuation of the last game’s story, the impressive graphics, etc. Bandai Namco set a record for themselves with its 7th entry, and they want to go bigger and better than ever before with the upcoming title.