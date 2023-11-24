Tekken 8 Needs 100 GB On PC, But It Won’t Require SSD Memory

These choices are friendly for budget gamers, but are they holding the genre back?

Tekken Project has shared the system requirements for Tekken 8, and two big details pop up immediately.

The first one, as reported by Eurogamer, is that the title is a giant 100 GB. It’s likely that it will have the same filesize on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s also likely that with each season that comes in, that filesize will only get larger and larger.

It’s a natural consequence of all the content that Tekken Project is adding to Tekken 8. More than just a fighting game with the usual expected set of offline and online modes and features, they have taken it to the next level with Tekken Fight Lounge.

Now, the avatars may look like a poor man’s copy of what’s available in Street Fighter 6’s Battle Hub, but as many previews point out, Tekken 8 may have the best virtual online lobby of any modern fighter yet. While Capcom’s lobbies are very geared towards a competitive slant, the Tekken Fight Lounge is particularly designed to foster a sense of community.

The second one may not seem obvious to hardcore fighting game fans, or even most media, but even in 2023, an upcoming fighting game like Tekken 8 is not requiring SSD storage.

Now, for the moment, a very select number of games need SSD storage. Those games are designed so that they would take full advantage of the speed of SSDs, but to do so, they do not perform at an acceptable level on slower hard disk drives. In theory, it’s possible to design games so that they could use hard disk drives and also be optimized for SSDs, but few examples of that have emerged.

Tekken 8 is following the lead of the games that released just before it, with Mortal Kombat 1 and Street Fighter 6, not to require SSD storage. This is a good thing for budget minded gamers, since many such gamers would likely have to upgrade their PC builds completely if they had to face that requirement. And we do know many in the competitive fighting game community are such budget minded gamers.

But these choices do have consequences for the games themselves. The speed afforded by SSDs isn’t just convenient – the fighting game genre is deliberately holding itself back technology wise if fighting games aren’t optimized for the most high end technologies used in gaming today.

And it isn’t just about games looking pretty either. For a genre where the competitive scene agonizes over hitboxes and animation frames, a higher performance standard would also raise the bar for competitive play. We really don’t think it’s good for the genre that fighting games still aren’t being optimized to the latest technology, but perhaps this console generation of games will adapt in time.

Tekken 8 will be released on January 8, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam. You can read Tekken 8’s minimum and recommended PC settings below.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti/AMD Radeon R9 380X

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard/Onboard chipset

Additional Notes: *”FPS (frame rate/second): Stable over 60″ is guaranteed and selected under the graphic settings by default when the game is launched for the first time.*Frame rate may drop when other applications are running in the background.*Please note that minimum and recommended specifications are subjected to changes without notice.

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard/Onboard chipset

Additional Notes: *”FPS (frame rate/second): Stable over 60″ is guaranteed and selected under the graphic settings by default when the game is launched for the first time.*Frame rate may drop when other applications are running in the background.*Please note that minimum and recommended specifications are subjected to changes without notice.