Rockstar Has Started Sending Emails About Grand Theft Auto VI

There's tons of reasons that companies would tell each other about their game releases.

Rockstar has started sending emails around about Grand Theft Auto VI.

A Twitter user named Nima, who also happens to work as a QA team member in Capcom USA, has revealed that they received an email in relation to this game. Nima did not share the email itself, but he did share the sender handle (RGSYNC PR) and the email heading: “1[Important] Unveiling the Next Chapter”

When pressed for more information, Nima said this:

“Nothing was shown in the tweet nor the email. Just some details and dates which I obviously didn’t post.”

Given that Nima claims to be part of the industry, it would take someone who is in that business to understand what they can and cannot disclose before getting in trouble.

As for why Rockstar would be sending emails out to someone from a different video game company, this would presumably be common practice in the industry. There would be certain reasons that game companies, even competitors, would stay in communication with each other.

One one level, competitors do want to inform each other of when they decide to release games. They will make decisions on the release of their own games based on such releases. Sometimes these communications do work out so that both parties get what they want. Of course, when they decide to tell their peers – sometimes around the same time the public finds out – is entirely up to each company, and would be informed by their own self-interest.

That would not explain why Rockstar would email someone who does QA for Capcom, a company and department that they would not have to consider relevant to what I said above. In many cases, companies just like to share this information with their peers. How these game companies manage and decide how to share these things is obviously different from how gamers could potentially react to such news.

Of course, we had learned relatively recently that even direct competitors like Sony and Microsoft communicate with each other privately all the time. This sort of thing is a regular part of doing business for these companies.

Nima making this little detail about emails public, does suggest there’s some kinds of data that doesn’t have to be protected like they’re coming from a bank safe.

We do expect to officially get the word on what platform and release dates that the game will be coming on in the near future.