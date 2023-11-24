Kojima Will Likely Be At The Game Awards This Year

If Kojima is showing us a new game, which one will it be?

Hideo Kojima’s Twitter activity indicates that he will be at The Game Awards. But will he actually be showing us a new game there?

First we will share information from Okami Games. He managed to snatch a screen shot of The Game Awards replying to a Hideo Kojima tweet from his Japanese account. Kojima shared pictures of sound mixing equipment, with the simple caption “MIX.” In turn, The Game Awards account replied with the curious eyes or reacting eyes emoji.

But is that really all there is to it? Okami has taken this as proof that Kojima will be showing us Death Stranding 2 at the event, but these two accounts interacting does not really prove anything. There is certainly nothing in this activity that would be taken as proof that Death Stranding 2 is involved in any way. Kojima could have even just been playing with sound equipment for his personal enjoyment.

But, we think there’s more solid evidence that Kojima will be at the show. Over at his own English language account, Kojima retweeted the official The Game Awards account. You can see a screenshot of his retweet below.

That retweet was a reminder of the date and time of this year’s The Game Awards. By the way, that will be this December 7, 2023, Thursday, on 4:30 PM PT. This action may not necessarily mean Kojima will be at the event. But why would Kojima share this tweet about the date of the show? He may want fans to watch and see what games win which awards, and what games get revealed for the first time.

In fact, Kojima’s motivation to do this would be if he had a game to show at the event himself.

As for the game he will show, there is a nonzero chance that it will not be Death Stranding 2. Which is another way of saying, it could be a different game.

So lest we forget, Kojima Productions has a game in the works with Xbox, which has been rumored to be named or codenamed Overdose. Overdose could also already have two Hollywood stars in its cast, namely, Kojima regular Margaret Qualley, and Elle Fanning.

In an official capacity, Kojima has said that this Xbox exclusive is a ‘never-before-seen concept’ that uses Microsoft’s ‘cutting-edge cloud technology.’ Phil Spencer went on record last September that the game is progressing well, but Microsoft’s policy is to minimize guidance and interference. So we also shouldn’t expect too many updates for it in some time.

But a game not being ready to release doesn’t mean it can’t be shown in The Game Awards. In Kojima’s case, both these upcoming projects fit that criteria, and we can’t disregard the possibility that Kojima has a third unannounced title that he could show at the event.

So for now this is all a mystery, but it’s pretty exciting in its own way as well. We are also looking forward to seeing if Kojima will have a big announcement.