Target Has A Can’t Miss Deal For The PlayStation 5 Today

We would be skeptical about this deal, but we know why the console is going for this cheap.

Are you looking to get a PlayStation 5 in the US? There’s a huge deal coming up right now that you simply cannot miss.

As shared in Reddit by annoyingassassin, Target’s Circle Deal of the Day for November 24, 2023, is the PlayStation 5 console. This is the original larger model, with the optical drive, and it usually retails for $ 499.99. As the Circle Deal of the Day, that price has been dropped to $ 349.99.

That’s an incredible $ 150 in savings, which also adds up to a reduction of roughly 1/3 of its original price. Usually, we would raise questions about Target offering such a deal, but it’s really easy to tell why it’s happening.

Sony is looking to replace the current models of the PlayStation 5 with their newer smaller model. The smaller size will make the console cheaper to manufacture for Sony, and presumably they would be selling it on the merits of the space saving it can offer. As many observers now know, it isn’t that much smaller, and that’s why Sony didn’t label it the PlayStation 5 Slim, though some fans may want to.

In any case, we’re seeing this huge sale because Target is incentivized to sell as much of their old stock of this PlayStation 5 model as much as possible. It will be more profitable for Sony to move on to the new model, so they will want to prod retailers to sell off as much of the older model as soon as possible.

Of course, that makes this Thanksgiving/Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend period the perfect time to offload these consoles with a huge sale. In fact, while we have only seen this steep a sale for Target so far, we may see similar sales from other retailers. Sony may provide these retailers a sales incentive, but it’s also possible the retailers themselves are offering these sales of their own volition, as it also benefits them to get new stock.

As the consumer, of course, you should be looking out for what is the best value for you. Does that mean this cheaper bigger PlayStation 5 deal is for you? We believe most people won’t feel that substantial difference with having a slightly larger PlayStation 5, when the power and capabilities are the same. Some may argue this is a minor quibble, but you can actually save as much as $ 180 with this deal, since this bigger PlayStation 5 comes with the vertical stand, and you won’t have to pay an extra $ 30 for it.

You can find the Target retail location near you here.