Fortnite: Where to Find Ballers | Season OG

We are nearing the end of Fortnite Season OG. So far, we have been taken all the way back to 2018, experiencing Chapter 1 Season 5, through to Season 8. A new update is now live on all platforms, launching the final segment of the throwback season, with the return of Seasons 9 and X. During this period of Fortnite history, Ballers made their debut as a new vehicle. If you want to track down a Baller in your next Fortnite match, we’ve got all the details.

As fans have been taken through a whistle-stop tour of Fortnite’s past, classic weapons and vehicles have returned from the vault. Ballers are giant, clear balls that you can drive with a grapple gun attached to the front. The grapple can be used infinitely and will attach to every surface. In addition, the vehicle only has one seat, so if you’re playing in duos, trios, or quads, only one member of your squad can use the Baller at a time.

How to get Ballers in Fortnite

Ballers are scattered all over the island and are either in, or close to almost every point of interest. If you want to guarantee yourself a Baller, there are 11 of them in the snow biome alone.

To use the Baller, all you have to do is interact with it to hop inside. While you’re in a Baller, you can roll around the map and make use of its boost and grappling features, allowing you to move quickly and reach high points easily.

It’s worth noting that once you run out of fuel, Ballers can not be refuelled. Unlike recent seasons, Chapter 1 didn’t have the ability to refuel any vehicle at a gas station. Once your Baller is out of fuel, you won’t be able to use it, so you’ll have to search for another mode of transport or play the rest of your match out on foot.

Ballers will remain in Fortnite OG until the season ends on December 3. Therefore, you only have a week to make the most of them.