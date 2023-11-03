Fortnite: Where to Find Damage Traps and How to use Them

It’s finally here, the new season known as Fortnite OG is live and it’ll be familiar to veteran players in more ways than one. For the short but sweet duration that Fortnite Season OG is live, each major update will take players through a whistle-stop tour of the game’s past, starting with Chapter 1 Season 5. Fans both new and old will be able to relive some of the battle royale’s best moments, fight for survival with classic weapons, and visit nostalgic points of interest. One of the many items that has returned from Fortnite’s first chapter is Damage Traps and here’s where you can find them and how to use them to your advantage.

Damage Traps were placed in the vault back in Chapter 2 Season 2. Equipped with deadly spikes, they’re capable of taking out those who get too close in an instant.

How to get Damage Traps in Fortnite

Damage Traps can be found all over the island in chests, supply drops, and even as floor loot. Multiple Damage Traps are available to pick up at once, as the item stacks in your inventory.

They’re an extremely powerful piece of equipment to have at your disposal. Any unfortunate players who step in front of a Damage Trap will have 150 health taken from them.

The item is quite versatile in terms of where it can be placed. They can be put down in any direction and attached to any flat wall, floor, or roof of a building. In addition, you can place them within your own builds, trapping an enemy when you’re in a close-quarter battle.

The best place for a Damage Trap is somewhere that’s difficult to be seen such as on the ceiling of a house. Unless an enemy opens the door and checks the ceiling before entering, they will be hit by your trap.

On the other hand, if you spot an enemy Damage Trap in your path, you can destroy it. Take out your weapon and shoot the damage trap until all its health is gone. Make sure you’re not standing in its line of sight, or your attempts at eliminating the trap may just backfire.

That’s all you need to know about where to get Damage Traps and how to use them in Fortnite Season OG.