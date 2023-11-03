Fortnite: All Points of Interest in Season OG

It’s finally here, the new season known as Fortnite OG is live and it’ll be familiar to veteran players in more ways than one. For the short but sweet duration that Fortnite OG is live, each major update will transition players into a new phase of the game’s past, starting with Chapter 1 Season 5. Fans both new and old will be able to relive some of the battle royale’s best moments, use nostalgic weapons, and land at familiar points of interest. Speaking of points of interest, if you’re wondering what places have made it to the Fortnite OG map, we have all the details.

The Fortnite OG map contains all the points of interest that were on Chapter 1 Season 5’s map. There are a total of 21 points of interest to visit. From forest, to residential areas, to a desert biome, there’s something to appeal to everyone.

Welcome back to 2018

The map is identical to that of Chapter 1 Season 5. If you weren’t playing Fortnite back then or need a reminder, here are all the points of interest you can expect to see:

Junk Junction

Haunted Mansion

Pleasant Park

Lazy Links

Loot Lake

Tomato Temple

Risky Reels

Wailing Woods

Lonely Lodge

Retail Row

Dusty Divot

Tilted Towers

Viking Village

Snobby Shores

Greasy Grove

Shifty Shafts

Salty Springs

Paradise Palms

Fatal Fields

Flush Factory

Lucky Landing

With some of the most iconic points of interest in Fortnite history making a comeback, you may have a difficult decision deciding where you’re going to land first. Reminiscent of the old days, the hot drop will more than likely be Tilted Towers, so this is the perfect spot for those who want to get straight into the action. If you’re able to survive the chaos at Tilted Towers, there are plenty of chests to loot and various points of interest nearby that you can rotate to.

On the other hand, if you prefer a passive approach or you want to take your time exploring more of the map, Junk Junction and Haunted Hills are unlikely to gain much traffic. It does depend on what direction the battle bus is travelling in, however.

That’s all you need to know about the points of interest in Fortnite OG. As updates roll out, we’ll keep you in the know with any further map changes.