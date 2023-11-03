Fortnite: All Fortnite Season OG Battle Pass Skins

A mix of old and new.

Fortnite OG is live and this season will feel rather familiar to veteran players in more ways than one. For the short duration that Fortnite OG is live, each major update will transition players into a new phase of the game’s past, beginning with Chapter 1 Season 5. Fans both new and old will be able to relive some of the battle royale’s best moments, use nostalgic weapons, and land at familiar points of interest. With a new season comes a fresh battle pass and Fortnite OG’s battle pass looks a little different than usual.

The OG battle pass contains skins that are based on characters that have featured in previous seasons. Since they’ve been remixed, you’ll still be looking stylish and equipping brand new looks.

Fortnite OG battle pass skins

Here are all the skins in the Fortnite Season OG battle pass.

Spectra Knight

This skin is customisable in terms of color, the helmet, and banner options. You must complete weekly quests in order to unlock the customization options. The skin is based on the classic Red and Black Knight outfits.

Lil Split

The Peely skin is back, but this time, he’s taken fashion advice from Lil Whip, resulting in a sweet hybrid outfit.

Renegade Lynx

Next up is Renegade Lynx, a raider on her ninth life drawn which also happens to be a hybrid between Renegade Raider and Lynx.

Omegarok

Last but not least is Omegarok, a warrior descended from Omega and Ragnarok.

The Spectra Knight skin will instantly unlock when you purchase the battle pass. Then, you must level up to earn battle stars and unlock the remaining cosmetics and skins, including their alternative styles.

As you can see, the number of skins on the battle pass is considerably less than usual and there are just seven regular battle pass pages and two bonuses pages. This is due to the fact that Fortnite’s OG Season is scheduled to last for only a month.

Although the battle pass contains less items, the price hasn’t decreased. Purchasing the battle pass still costs 950 V-Bucks. To make sure you earn all the cosmetics on offer, earn as much XP as possible by completing quests, levelling up in creator made experiences, and more.

That’s not all, as the Red Knight from Chapter 1 will be returning to the item shop. This comes alongside a Raven Team Leader outfit set to join the in-game store, which is a skin based on Raven and Cuddle Team Leader.

Now you’ve got all the details on the skins in the Fortnite OG battle pass, all that’s left to do is hop in the game and begin unlocking them!