Baldur’s Gate 3 Reportedly Arriving December 6 For Xbox Series X/S

2023 has been an incredible year for the video game industry. We’ve seen some massive hits released across all the major platforms. However, what might have taken some players by real surprise was Baldur’s Gate 3. The video game RPG has been in early access for a while, but it was just this year that we saw the game hit its full launch. The unfortunate part was that Baldur’s Gate 3 wasn’t available for every platform the development team at Larian Studios was targeting.

This RPG has been praised by critics and fans alike. If you haven’t given Baldur’s Gate 3 a chance yet and you own a capable gaming PC or a PlayStation 5, then you’re missing out. It’s a game that also hit some strong reviews right out of the gate and is a real contender for Game of the Year awards from various publications. However, the game didn’t have a full launch across every platform. We saw the title launch on PC first and then on PlayStation 5. However, Larian Studios was struggling to produce a port for the Xbox Series S. As a result, the studio withheld the title from Xbox Series X as they continued to work through the issues on Xbox Series S.

We didn’t get a specific release date outside of the developers still striving to get the game out this year for the Xbox Series X/S platform. Today, we’re finding out that a report by Exputer claims the Xbox Series X/S release for Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to take place on December 6, 2023. Now, this is not official right now. Instead, the report claims that sources confirmed the internal target date for the development team is December 6, 2023. That should hopefully mean the studio is finishing up the port and working out some of the last few bugs before they list the port as gold.

Once we get the gold announcement, we shouldn’t get any delays. Of course, there is always the potential that the game will receive a delay and push the release further back into the end of December or even out of 2023 altogether. So, for now, it’s purely a waiting game to see just what Larian Studios ends up unveiling about the port’s release date. Meanwhile, if you want a bit more insight into the game, then we do have a Before You Buy video coverage. You can view our impressions of the gameplay experience in the video we have embedded below.