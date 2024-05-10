Xbox President Says Even More Big Games Are Coming To Game Pass

Xbox is still pushing its Game Pass service, with Sarah Bond making a new bold claim for players tied to the service this year. This comes after Microsoft’s big news of a few studios being closed down, which left more than a few players upset. While it will be interesting to see more information from the recent closures, such as Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks, here is what Sarah Bond recently said about the Game Pass service.

If you own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, chances are you might be tied to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. It’s a solid service that opens up a massive catalog of video games to enjoy. Best of all, there is the promise of all Microsoft’s first-party game titles being released on the service at launch. Sarah Bond touched on this with Bloomberg.

It’s a promise made previously about Game Pass, and Sarah Bond is ensuring that their first-party games will continue to land on the Game Pass subscription service. So that should mean upcoming titles that we are waiting to be released and even announced, such as the next Call of Duty game, will be landing on Game Pass. That’s, of course, nothing changes between now and then.

But even other big games are apparently coming to the Game Pass service. Nothing specifically is mentioned, but Sarah noted that more games across the slate will be arriving on the Game Pass subscription service this year. So we’ll have to wait and see what titles manage to release before the 2024 calendar wraps up.

We are inching our way towards the midway point of 2024, and this summer should have plenty of big game news and announcements across the board, not only for Microsoft’s Xbox but also the likes of Sony’s PlayStation and Nintendo as well. But if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, you’ll want to keep close tabs on Microsoft’s Xbox team’s announcements during their June showcase.