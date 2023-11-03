Fortnite: Can you Double Pump in Fortnite Season OG?

Fortnite OG has finally arrived and this season takes players back to 2018. The game will feel rather familiar to veteran players in more ways than one. For the short duration that we will visit Fortnite‘s OG map, each major update will transition players into a new phase of the game’s past, beginning with Chapter 1 Season 5. Fans both new and old will be able to relive some of the battle royale’s best moments, loot nostalgic weapons, and land at some of the best points of interest the game has to offer. If you were around during Chapter 1, the term “Double Pump” may ring a bell. We’ve got all the details on whether or not the Double Pump is back for Fortnite Season OG.

The Double Pump was the meta for a short segment of Fortnite Chapter 1. It involved players having two Pump shotguns in their inventory and swapping between them after taking a shot. Two shotgun pellets could be fired without a delay, meaning opponents could be taken down incredibly quickly with the deadly duo.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All Week One Challenges | Season OG | Fortnite: All Fortnite Season OG Battle Pass Skins | Fortnite: All Points of Interest in Season OG | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: How to get a Free Elder Scrolls Online Back Bling |

Is the Double Pump meta back in Fortnite Season OG?

The short answer is, no. Epic Games has chosen not to bring back the Double Pump. Instead, the Pump shotgun has a swap delay that’s the exact same as every other shotgun in the game. As a result, when swapping from one shotgun to another, there will be a short cooldown before you can take another shot. Despite this, the classic Pump shotgun as an individual weapon still works in the exact way fans know and love.

Some players may be disappointed that the Double Pump isn’t present like it was in Chapter 1. However, the reason the developers decided to patch it out back then was due to how overpowered it was. Even though it would be reminiscent, members of the Fortnite community are divided on whether or not it would ruin the battle royale experience once again.

Despite the absence of the Double Pump, there are other powerful weapons available to equip. The gold Scar has returned, along with the lethal Hunting Rifle, and even the explosive Rocket Launcher.

That’s all you need to know about the Double Pump in Fortnite Season OG.