Fortnite: All New Weapons | Season OG

The highly anticipated Fortnite OG has arrived and it’ll be familiar to veteran players in more ways than one. The month-long season is set to receive regular updates which will take players through a whistle-stop tour of the game’s past, starting with Chapter 1 Season 5. Fans both new and old will be able to relive some of the battle royale’s best moments, fight it out with classic weapons, and visit nostalgic points of interest. Speaking of weapons, the loot pool in Fortnite Season OG is packed with an array of fan favorites.

Technically, there aren’t any new weapons this season as the entire loot pool is made up of the weapons, consumables, and vehicles that featured in Chapter 1. If you weren’t around at the beginning of the battle royale or you need a reminder, we have all the details about you need to know about the weaponry ahead of your first match.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find Damage Traps and How to use Them | Fortnite: Can you Double Pump in Fortnite Season OG? | Fortnite: All Week One Challenges | Season OG | Fortnite: All Fortnite Season OG Battle Pass Skins | Fortnite: All Points of Interest in Season OG | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation | Fortnite: How to get a Free Elder Scrolls Online Back Bling |

Fortnite Season OG loot pool

Here are all the weapons you can expect to see when you hop into Fortnite OG. Whether you prefer a to adopt a stealthy approach or go in all guns blazing, there’s something to suit every playstyle.

Assault Rifle

Scar

Burst Assault Rifle

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Pump Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Submachine Gun

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Pistol

Hand Cannon

Light Machine Gun

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

Hunting Rifle

Grenade

Rocket Launcher

Grenade Launcher

Boogie Bomb

Impulse Grenade

Stink Bomb

Smoke Grenade

Port-A-Fort

Rift-To-Go

Grappler

Bush

Chug Jug

Damage Trap

That’s not all, as the following vehicles have also returned to the island:

Golf Kart

Shopping Cart

It’s worth noting that Damage Traps don’t feature in Zero Build and neither do Campfires. To try out these items, you’ll have to play regular battle royale modes with building enabled.

If you’re a fan of competitive modes, the following weapons won’t feature in Ranked Play:

Grenade Launcher

Rocket Launcher

Quad Launcher

Grenade

Shockwave Grenade

Proximity Grenade Launcher

Remote Explosives

Air Strike

Junk Rift

Storm Flip

X-4 Stormwing

Those are all the weapons that appear in the Fortnite Season OG loot pool. Epic Games are set to give us a top up of more Chapter 1 weapons and items in the coming weeks, so make sure to stay tuned for the latest updates.