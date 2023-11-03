Fortnite: All New Weapons | Season OG

The highly anticipated Fortnite OG has arrived and it’ll be familiar to veteran players in more ways than one. The month-long season is set to receive regular updates which will take players through a whistle-stop tour of the game’s past, starting with Chapter 1 Season 5. Fans both new and old will be able to relive some of the battle royale’s best moments, fight it out with classic weapons, and visit nostalgic points of interest. Speaking of weapons, the loot pool in Fortnite Season OG is packed with an array of fan favorites.
Technically, there aren’t any new weapons this season as the entire loot pool is made up of the weapons, consumables, and vehicles that featured in Chapter 1. If you weren’t around at the beginning of the battle royale or you need a reminder, we have all the details about you need to know about the weaponry ahead of your first match.
Fortnite Season OG loot pool
Here are all the weapons you can expect to see when you hop into Fortnite OG. Whether you prefer a to adopt a stealthy approach or go in all guns blazing, there’s something to suit every playstyle.
- Assault Rifle
- Scar
- Burst Assault Rifle
- Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Scoped Assault Rifle
- Pump Shotgun
- Heavy Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Submachine Gun
- Suppressed Submachine Gun
- Pistol
- Hand Cannon
- Light Machine Gun
- Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
- Hunting Rifle
- Grenade
- Rocket Launcher
- Grenade Launcher
- Boogie Bomb
- Impulse Grenade
- Stink Bomb
- Smoke Grenade
- Port-A-Fort
- Rift-To-Go
- Grappler
- Bush
- Chug Jug
- Damage Trap
That’s not all, as the following vehicles have also returned to the island:
It’s worth noting that Damage Traps don’t feature in Zero Build and neither do Campfires. To try out these items, you’ll have to play regular battle royale modes with building enabled.
If you’re a fan of competitive modes, the following weapons won’t feature in Ranked Play:
- Grenade Launcher
- Rocket Launcher
- Quad Launcher
- Grenade
- Shockwave Grenade
- Proximity Grenade Launcher
- Remote Explosives
- Air Strike
- Junk Rift
- Storm Flip
- X-4 Stormwing
Those are all the weapons that appear in the Fortnite Season OG loot pool. Epic Games are set to give us a top up of more Chapter 1 weapons and items in the coming weeks, so make sure to stay tuned for the latest updates.