Rockstar Games Job Openings Could Be A Big Indicator For Grand Theft Auto VI

There is no shortage of rumors and speculation as to what is going on in the video game industry. We know Rockstar Games is working on the next installment of the long-running and beloved Grand Theft Auto franchise. However, it’s now being speculated that production is starting to ramp up for the game set to release after Grand Theft Auto VI. Details are scarce, and there’s nothing official to confirm what projects these latest job listings are for, but it might be a good sign that Grand Theft Auto VI is about to cross the finish line.

Thanks to Rockstar Universe, we’re finding out that three new job openings have landed under Rockstar Games. Specifically, this is for their studio based in LA. That studio doesn’t have any indication as to what they are working on, but the latest job openings are based around casting and writing for NPCs. The details mention that the writer is working to provide ambient dialogue for likely NPCs found in an open-world environment. Since we’re dealing with NPC dialogue and ambient noise, it’s very slim that this has anything to do with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI.

Odds are we’re well past that point in the game development. So, the speculation is that this is the next major game release set after Grand Theft Auto VI. Of course, with as few and far between releases we see now from the talented folks from Rockstar Games, it’s most likely a game we won’t be seeing anytime soon. But that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing tons of speculation as to what this next project could end up being. There’s always the chance this could be content set for Grand Theft Auto VI after it launches into the marketplace.

At any rate, it’s certainly exciting news if you’re a fan of Rockstar Games’ previous works. For now, we’ll have to continue and wait for any additional details to emerge about what’s going on behind closed doors for Rockstar Games. For some, it’s hopeful that the studio is gearing up to finally unveil the first announcement trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI. We’re nearing the end of this year, so it could mean that we might not see anything new from the studio until sometime next year, 2024. In that case, we’ll just have to continue monitoring the various job openings for Rockstar Games in hopes that it sheds a bit more light on what the company is up to next.