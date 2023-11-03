Silent Hill 2 Remake Pre-Orders Are Live On Amazon

Amazon has opened a listing for Silent Hill 2 Remake.

As shared by Wario64, the listing comes with a placeholder release date of December 31, 2099. Of course if you click through to the listing itself, Amazon’s systems does let you know that the product is not yet available, and that this listing is for gamers to pre-order the game. Amazon also only made the listing available for PlayStation 5.

Bloober Team revealed that they were tapped to handle this remake in September 2022, a year after they revealed they had started working with Konami on some games. Bloober Team are famous for making the Layers of Fear franchise, as well as the games The Medium and Blair Witch.

While this is Bloober’s project all the way through, Konami has tapped the franchise’s original character designer Masahiro Ito, as well as its original composer, Akira Yamaoka, to contribute to the game.

Bloober had explained their intent to retain the atmosphere of the original game, while modernizing other aspects, such as controls and presentation. We already know it will copy the Resident Evil remakes in adapting to an over the shoulder perspective 3rd person perspective to modernize the game.

This remake is a long time coming for Konami, who perhaps did not know what they were going to do with Silent Hill 2 when it originally released in 2001. Perhaps without warning, it suddenly emerged as one of the greatest and most influential horror video games of all time.

This is partly because of some things Konami’s title had tried that were not done in video games before, and certainly pushed the industry towards exploring taboo, risqué topics. Instead of providing the copious amounts of gore action horror games had conditioned gamers to, Silent Hill 2 compelled players to examine themes like incest, abuse, and trauma.

It’s for this reason that many fans were angered about Konami’s butchered attempt to modernize the game in 2012 with Silent Hill HD Collection. Without dwelling that much longer on this poor release, it is clear that Konami is motivated to correct the mistakes they made then with this remake. They have gone out of their way to hire a foreign studio, while also bringing back some original staff, for this project. We all certainly hope Konami and Bloober Team get this remake right.

Silent Hill 2 Remake will be coming to PlayStation 5 as a timed exclusive, and to Windows via Steam.