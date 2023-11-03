Target’s Early Black Friday Video Game Sale Begins Next Week

Video games are expensive. We probably don’t have to tell you that, but with the latest-generation platform release, titles just got a price hike. Before this generation, we were dealing with games coming in at $59.99, and that was for a new AAA release. Now, with this latest generation, we’re getting games that come in at $69.99. That just means consumers will get far more selective on the games they want to purchase when released. For some, that could mean putting more games on the back burner for when they drop in price.

Fortunately, some sales happen regularly. You can find them in retailers or even official digital marketplaces. However, we’re in November, and you know that means Black Friday sales are inbound. These sales continue to get longer as well. Before, we would see the sales only occur at retail locations on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. You might even partake in those early sale deals. For some, it meant camping out at your favorite retailer or just dropping back later that Friday afternoon to see what deals might still be around. However, the Black Friday sales are far easier to go about.

Sales are taking place weeks ahead of the actual event, and most can be done right online. So you don’t have to venture out into the cold and stand in line. Instead, you can partake in these sales from the comfort of your home. With that said, we have an early Black Friday video game deal we want to highlight for Target. This early sale takes place on November 5, 2023, and will run until November 11, 2023. Thanks to Silicornea, we’re getting a heads-up on what we can expect.

The sale is Buy 2 Get 1 free. This ranges across multiple items but included are video games. We’ll have to wait to see the full breakdown of the games featured, but for those who want to score some games without breaking the bank or just get a backlog ready for when you have time to go through a new game, this might be worth it. With that said, we do have some video game titles to highlight from the preview advertisement.

Target Early Black Friday Sale

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Final Fantasy XVI

Forza Motorsport

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Again, this is just a highlight, as we’ll have to wait for the actual sale to kick off. Hopefully, there are a few games available to pick up that were previously on your list. Meanwhile, we are bound to see quite a few additional Black Friday sales from other retailers start to pick up as we get closer to the holiday shopping event.